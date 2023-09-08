Food & Drink
Hell of a Pedigree for a Little Fish Shop

Hell of a Pedigree for a Little Fis...

SD Food News: Oct. 9–13

SD Food News: Oct. 9–13

Under the Temecula Sun

Under the Temecula Sun

I Tried It: The Haunted Amusement Park 

I Tried It: The Haunted Amusement P...

Home Tour: Renovation Brings Coastal Glamour to a 1960's Abode

Home Tour: Renovation Brings Coasta...

Oceanside Art Exhibition Amplifies the Voices of Displaced Palestinians

Oceanside Art Exhibition Amplifies ...

I Tried It: The Haunted Amusement Park 

I Tried It: The Haunted Amusement P...

The Weird, Wild, Technicolor Adventures of EddieWorld

The Weird, Wild, Technicolor Advent...

Exploring the

Exploring the "Magic Route of Craft...

Hell of a Pedigree for a Little Fish Shop

Hell of a Pedigree for a Little Fis...

Three-Star Michelin Chef Opens New Burger Joint in San Diego

Three-Star Michelin Chef Opens New ...

Eat With Your Hands

Eat With Your Hands

The Weird, Wild, Technicolor Adventures of EddieWorld

The Weird, Wild, Technicolor Advent...

Exploring the

Exploring the "Magic Route of Craft...

Home Tour: Renovation Brings Coastal Glamour to a 1960's Abode

Home Tour: Renovation Brings Coasta...

Food & Drink

Happy Half Hour

Hell of a Pedigree for a Little Fish Shop

After years at some of the country’s top Mexican restaurants, Pablo Becker finds his comfort zone at Fish Guts in San Diego

Read article

Food & Drink

First Look: Steak 48

Steakhouse glamour is revived and remixed at their latest Del Mar outpost

Read article

Food & Drink

SD Food News: October 3-7

The latest in food and drink happenings around town

Read article

Food & Drink

The Food Hit List: October 2023

SDM staff shouts out their favorite food finds this month

Read article

Everything SD

Everything SD

There’s Always Next Year

The Padres' disappointing season speaks volumes about San Diego, in a good way

Read article

People

Behind the Artist: Covering 75's Rollerblading Icon, SloMo

Retired doctor turned PB boardwalk legend talks all things skati

Read article

Everything SD

Editor's Note: Welcome to The New SanDiegoMagazine.com

Introducing our new, improved, and refreshed home—and your guide to San Diego

Read article

People

US-Mexico Border Named the Deadliest Migration Route in the ...

The 30-foot wall at the SD-Mexico border is raising alarm bells

Read article

Things to Do

Things to Do

I Tried It: The Haunted Amusement Park 

SDM’s editorial intern summons the courage to wander through the infamous El Cajon scare trail

Read article

Things to Do

8 of the Best San Diego Bike Events to Attend Each Year

Pedal your way through these annual cycling adventures

Read article

Guides

6 Local Hiking Groups to Join in San Diego

Meet fellow hikers by joining other outdoor-enthusiasts on routes around the city

Read article

Things to Do

5 of the Most Haunted Places in San Diego to Explore this Oc...

Ghostly homes, haunted hotel rooms, and a creepy roller coaster—here are some of the spookiest spots in the city

Read article

Podcasts & Video

People

Changing the Conversation Around Cannabis Use

Viola CEO and retired NBA player Al Harrington joins host Jackie Bryant to discuss advocating for positive changes in the world of marijuana

Read article

Not a Parenting Podcast

Tommy and Daneyel Walker: Owners of The Mental Bar

On this episode of Not a Parenting Podcast, hosts Claire and Alex discuss blended families, small business ownership, and overcoming fears

Read article

Not a Parenting Podcast

Stephanie Issa & Christine Forsyth: Owners of Lullabar

On this episode of Not a Parenting Podcast, hosts Claire and Alex discuss the need for mothers and caregivers to have access to self-care services

Read article

People

Humboldt Family Farms: A View From the Emerald Triangle

Owner Scott Vasterling chats with TPL host Jackie Bryant on sustaining legacy farming and keeping business in the community

Read article

Features

Features

The Weird, Wild, Technicolor Adventures of EddieWorld

The 26,000-square-foot gas station off of Highway 15 is a must-visit on the road to Las Vegas

Read article

Features

Exploring the "Magic Route of Crafts" in Oaxaca

Art, cuisine, and culture reign in Mexico's most colorful state

Read article

Features

Home Tour: Renovation Brings Coastal Glamour to a 1960's Abo...

Inside the vibrant, family-friendly home of interior designer Lisa Franco

Read article

Features

Oceanside Art Exhibition Amplifies the Voices of Displaced P...

Artist John Halaka’s new exhibition at the Oceanside Museum of Art asks viewers to face the impacts of settler colonialism

Read article

